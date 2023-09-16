ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has issued a notification regarding tuition fee for private medical and dental colleges in Pakistan.

The PMDC cited Section 9(3) of Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education (Admissions, Curriculum and Conduct) Policy and Regulations, 2023, which provides various facility to students.

Under Section 9(3), all private institutions will provide a facility of paying the tuition fee on a quarterly, six monthly or annual basis to students.

Discount on tuition fee for MBBS, BDS Students

A student paying the college on a six monthly basis in advance shall be granted a two percent discount in the tuition fee and a student paying the college on an annual basis in advance shall be granted a four percent discount in the tuition fee, the PMDC said.

“All Private Medical & Dental Colleges are directed to provide the facility of payment / tuition fee as per said regulations to students of all sessions of MBBS / BDS program,” read the notification.

Any violation of these directions shall entail strict action against the colleges under the applicable law, it added.