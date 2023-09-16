LAHORE – Erica Rabin, a Pakistani model, has achieved a key milestone as he has become the first Miss Universe Pakistan.

A total of five Pakistani girls were in race for title but it was the 24-year-old Christian girl from Karachi, who won the title.

‘Miss Universe Pakistan’ will now represent Pakistan at the global Miss Universe pageant, which is set to be held in El Salvador later this year.

Born in September 1999, Erica Robin stepped into professional modeling in January 2020.

She has become a social media sensation overnight after winning the title. Fans are showering praise on her and congratulating her.

Congratulations to Karachi's Erica Robins for becoming the first ever Miss Universe-Pakistan. More power to you Miss Universe Pakistan 🇵🇰 #MissUniverse#MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/iOSxzQFIZm — مزمل حسین (@Muxammilhusain) September 16, 2023