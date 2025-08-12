Pakistan’s airspace ban pushes Air India to suspend Washington flights

NEW DELHI – Air India has suspended its flight services between Delhi and Washington DC, effective September 1, 2025, due to a combination of operational factors, including closure of airspace by Pakistani authorities for Indian airlines.

Air India said the suspension is primarily driven by the planned shortfall in Air India’s fleet, as the airline commenced retrofitting 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month. This extensive retrofit programme, aimed at significantly enhancing customer experience, necessitates a prolonged unavailability of multiple aircraft at any given time until at least end of 2026.

“That, coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, impacts the airline’s long-haul operations, leading to longer flight routings and increased operational complexity,” it added.

Customers with Air India bookings to or from Washington, DC beyond September 1, 2025 will be contacted and offered alternative travel arrangements, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds, as per their individual preferences, it announced.

Last month, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) extended the closure of its airspace to Indian-registered aircraft for another month till August 24.

Pakistan closed its airspace for Indian aircraft on April 24, 2025, in a tit-for-tat move after India unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) following the Pahalgam incident.

The NOTAM issued by the PAA states: “Pakistan airspace not available for Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights.”