Gang using fake taxi apps to loot citizens in Lahore arrested

LAHORE – The police on Tuesday arrested a four-member gang involved in looting valuables from citizens through an online taxi app in Lahore, following a swift operation aided by Safe City cameras and AI-based technology.

The incident occurred on Jail Road when a driver, booked via an online taxi app, fled with goods worth millions of rupees belonging to a passenger.

The victim immediately contacted the police helpline 15 for assistance.

Upon receiving the complaint, a Safe City virtual patrolling officer began tracing the suspects using citywide surveillance cameras.

Advanced AI technology was used to track the vehicle’s complete route, and the location was promptly shared with police teams.

Acting on the lead, police conducted a successful raid and apprehended all four suspects.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang had been using fake ride-hailing applications to deceive and rob citizens.

The police recovered valuables worth millions of rupees, vehicles, pistols, luxury items and over 200 SIM cards from the suspects’ possession.

A Safe City spokesperson advised the citizens to book rides only through reliable and verified platforms to safeguard themselves from fraud.