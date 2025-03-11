Pakistanis can now get Thailand’s e-visa: Check complete process

BANGKOK – The tourists from Pakistan have now been allowed to apply for electronic visa of Thailand, easing the visa hassle for thousands of citizens.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Pakistan has confirmed the development with the launch of e-visa system, which eliminates the need for applicants to physically visit the embassy.

Through an official confirmation, it has been conveyed that Thailand’s visit has now been made easier for Pakistanis who can now submit their applications online and wait for 14 working days regarding a decision on their application.

It has been advised that travelers must carry a printed copy of their e-visa when boarding their flight and at the time of submitting application, genuine documents, including airline tickets and hotel bookings should be submitted.

Moreover, Pakistani citizens must be physically present in the country throughout the e-visa application process. As part of the supporting documents, applicants must also provide proof such as rent agreements, utility bills, or Pakistan immigration stamps.

To apply for the visas, applicants must navigate to the page: https://www.thaievisa.go.th. The embassy has clarified that four types of visas can be secured through the e-visa system including Tourist visa, Non-Immigrant visa, Transit Visa and Diplomatic and Official visa. It has also been announced that one account can be used for submitting application for oneself and family members and maximum 10 applications can be submitted at one time.

The simple steps for getting the e-visa include filling out the visa application form and selecting the appropriate visa category. Thereafter, applicants need to upload required documents including biodata page of passport, recent passport-size photograph (taken within the last 6 months, JPG/JPEG format, max size 3MB).

Meanwhile, the supporting documents include payment of visa fee which is offline for Royal Thai embassy, Islamabad (visa gate). The embassy has highlighted the payment timings from 09.30 – 13.00 hrs. & 14.00 – 15.30 hrs. on working days and for Ramadan, it is 09.30 – 14.30 hrs. (Mondays – Thursdays) and (09.30 12.30 hrs. (Fridays)

To track the status of your application, simply login to your account on the e-Visa website.

It has been clarified that applications can be withdrawn, but visa fees will not be refunded under any circumstances.

The approved e-Visa will be sent automatically to applicant’s registered email which should be printed as mobile or electronic copies of the e-Visa will not be accepted.