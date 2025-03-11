Singapore unveils massive changes to work visas for foreigners

SINGAPORE – In a bid to attract foreign talent, the government of Singapore has eased work visa restrictions for foreigners at a time when immigration is the most debated topic across the world.

The recent changes come amid a swoop of reforms on the other end of the planet by the Trump administration however, the changes introduced by Singapore are conducive to foreigners.

As part of the changes, the authorities have announced that foreigners holding work permits can stay employed in Singapore for longer period of time as employment period limit has been removed.

The limit, which ranges from 14 to 26 years based on skill level, sector and country of origin, will be removed from July this year while the maximum employment age for these foreign workers will be increased from 60 to 63; the city-state’s retirement age is also 63. Moreover, the age limit for new work permit applicants will increase to 61, up from 58 for Malaysians and 50 for workers from other countries. It has been clarified that migrant domestic workers would be governed under the same existing policies. Commenting on the changes, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said that with these changes, employers can retain experienced workers who are still able to contribute. The country has also added Bhutan, Cambodia, and Laos to the list of non-traditional sources for work permit holders starting in June.

These changes have been announced as the number of work permit holders in Singapore, excluding domestic workers, reached an all-time high of 843,400 as of last June.

The government has also revised salary packages under the reforms. The qualifying salary for S Pass holders—who

perform specialized roles—will increase to SGD 3,300 from September.

Moreover, for mid-career professionals in their 40s, salaries could spike to SGD 4,800. In financial services, the qualifying salary is even higher, starting at SGD 3,800.

The changes have especially been welcomed by Indian diaspora as the range of jobs open to non-traditional sources for the country is expanding. From September, roles such as cooks, heavy vehicle drivers, and manufacturing operators will be available to Indian workforce to enter Singapore’s job market.