China launches online visa facility for THIS country; check all details here

BEIJING – The authorities in China have announced launch of facility to apply for visas online for citizens from Libya.

The Chinese Embassy in Libya has confirmed the development and the system in this regard would be up for operation on March 17th to help the aspiring visitors enjoy a seamless process.

The facility would help Libyan entrepreneurs and traders who were looking to grow their presence in the Chinese market; however, visa hassle prevented them from expanding their investments.

China has been on a spree to relax visa requirements for citizens from across the globe after the pandemic brought tourism to a standstill. The latest figures released recently by National Bureau of Statistics portray that last year, the number of foreign visitors reached 26.94 million, and revenue from international travelers hit $94.2 billion, marking an increase of 95.5% in visitor numbers and 77.8% in revenue compared to 2023.

Despite theses numbers, the country welcomed more visitors before Covid-19; however, authorities are confident with ease of visa policies, more and more visitors would land in the country.

As part of the measures to welcome tourists, China has unilaterally relaxed visa requirements for 38 countries besides expanding its policy of visa-free entry for transit travelers staying 10 days or less to the citizens of 54 countries.

For those who plan on exploring the country, it is to be mentioned that China is home to numerous stunning destinations. The country’s capital, Beijing is famous for the iconic Great Wall, the Forbidden City, and the Temple of Heaven. Moreover, in Xi’an, travelers can visit the Terracotta Army while Shanghai offers a mix of modern architecture and traditional temples. For nature lovers, the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park serves as the dream destination. Chengdu is a haven for panda enthusiasts, and Lijiang’s ancient town offers a glimpse into traditional Chinese culture.