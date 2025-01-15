New Petrol price in Pakistan from January 16 is Rs256.13 and diesel at Rs260.95 as the Pakistani government raised the prices of fuel products due to a surge in global oil prices.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Petrol will now cost Rs256.13 per litre, a rise of Rs3.47, while diesel prices will increase by Rs2.61, bringing the new price to Rs260.95 per litre.

The decision follows a global hike in oil prices, partly driven by international developments, including US President-elect Donald Trump’s threats of sanctions on Russian oil exports. The price increase is expected to place additional financial pressure on Pakistan’s middle and lower-middle classes, with higher transportation and essential goods costs.

This adjustment comes amid concerns over the impact of the rising fuel prices on daily life, as the government applies various taxes and levies on petroleum products, further contributing to the overall cost for consumers.