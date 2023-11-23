LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for Lahore and most parts of Punjab on Thursday night and the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, westerly wave is present over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province on Thursday night and the following two days.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is likely in Murree, Galliyat, Attock and Rawalpindi on Thursday night.

On Friday, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

Fog/smog is likely in Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sargodha, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas during morning hours.

Moderate to dense fog/smog is likely to disturb vehicular movement on Motorway (Peshawar-Swabi, Pindi Bhattian-Lahore, Lahore-Abdul Hakim, Sialkot-Lahore, Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad, Faisalabad-Multan and Multan-Sukkur) and portions of National Highway.

In Lahore, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 09-11 degrees Celsius on Friday and 10-12 C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Murree remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 04 C.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 11 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 89 per cent.