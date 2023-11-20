KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Monday, with the local currency’s comeback being linked to a successful IMF review.

The local currency advanced positive journey for the 3rd consecutive session, as it moved up by Rs0.53 in the inter-bank market as trading began.

Data shared by State Bank suggests PKR settled at 285.97, with an increase of 0.20 percent.

Last week, the local currency finally ended its losing streak as it closed week 0.18pc to settle at 286.50 in the inter-bank market.

Dollar Rates in Pakistan today

In open market, the rupee was being quoted at 287.50 for selling and 284.50 for buying purposes.