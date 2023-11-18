KARACHI – The exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani Rupees was recorded at Rs 287.3 in the local and open market, with a selling rate of Rs 290.2 on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local currency exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 287.3 290 Euro EUR 306 308 UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356 U.A.E Dirham AED 79,4 80.3 Saudi Riyal SAR 76.6 77.5 Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8 Bahrain Dinar BHD 765 773 Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210 China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91 Danish Krone DKK 39.55 50 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.92 Indian Rupee IND 3.37 3.48 Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.72 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.01 913.1 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08 New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.07 165.07 Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32 Omani Riyal OMR 730 738 Qatari Riyal QAR 77.04 77.74 Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204 Swedish Korona SEK 25.98 26 Swiss Franc CHF 308 311 Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).