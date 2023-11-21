LAHORE – Indian disinformation-peddling groups continue to discredit the Sikhs amid facing insurgency and other issues.

Lately, a controversy erupted as a clip of a dance party went viral on social media and Indian ruling party leader Manjinder Singh alleged that the Kartarpur Gurdwara administration damaged Sikhism by organizing dance party at the holiest shrine.

BJP leader claimed that meat and alcohol were served at the Kartarpur party and demanded strict action against them. He also accused Kartarpur organsation of organizing dance party, calling for action against them.

Following the shocking revelations, the Kartarpur Corridor administration has turned down all allegations related to the dance party.

Kartarpur admin cleared the air that the dinner reception was held far from Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in the Project Management Unit (PMU) complex. The social gathering aimed to rebuild coordination with the concerned department for phase II of the project.

Admin of Narowal District, cops, Rangers, Tourism Police, Highway Police, and people from other departments attended the party.

Kartarpur holds holy significance in the Sikh religion as Guru Nanak had spent the last years of his life at the place, and the place saw a huge influx of tourists and devotees.

The historic corridor allows Indian pilgrims rare visa-free access to the site while tensions between neighboring nations continue.