KARACHI – Pakistani rupee persists in crash mode against the US dollar, setting a new record low as the greenback traded at 304.45 rupees in the interbank market on Wednesday.

Data shared by State Bank stated that local currency dropped to yet another record low against the US dollar, clocking at 304.45 in the inter-bank market.

Earlier in the day, the local unit showed slight resistance but plunged by Rs1.40, and ended at 304.45.

In previous sessions, Pakistani rupee closed at the then-record low of 303.05 against the dollar in the inter-bank market.

In the open market, the Pakistani rupee hovered at 325 for buying purposes for customers in open market.

In a time period of two weeks, the US dollar gained by whopping 13 rupees in the interbank market and 20 rupees in the open market.