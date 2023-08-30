Lahore Development Authority on Wednesday removed encroachments from more than 200 premises on College Road, Township.

Director Town Planning VII Ali Abbas and Director Housing Zafar Iqbal carried out operation with the help of heavy machinery and Police.

As many as 10 persons were arrested for interfering in state affairs.

کمشنر لاہور و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے ٹیموں کا آپریشن۔دو سو سے زائد دکانوں و املاک سے تجاوزات مسمار کر دیں۔ ٹاﺅن شپ کالج روڈ پرآپریشن کے دوران تجاوزات،شیڈ، تھڑے، بورڈز و ہورڈنگز مسمار کر دیں-1/2@commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/uFOqUz6s2m — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) August 30, 2023

LDA teams removed sheds, illegal extensions, boards, ramps and pavements established outside 200 shops from Akbar Chowk to Ameer Chowk on College Road, Township. LDA teams have completed operation on one side of the road.

Grocery stores, shopping malls, outlets of different brands, bakers and banks were issued several notices before the operation.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against encroachments.