Asia Cup 2023 starts with a bang today on Wednesday with Pakistan playing opener against Nepal.

The start of the transcontinental event marks the first instance since 2018 as Men in Green after narrowly missing out on the championship title last year, eyes comeback in 2023.

Pakistan entered Asia Cup 2023 after clinching a 3-0 victory against Afghanistan in the ODI series, and aimed to continue the momentum.

As thousands of spectators are enjoying matches in match stadiums, millions are looking for ways to watch Asia Cup 2023 online.

Asia Cup 2023 online live streaming