KARACHI – Pakistani currency continued moving down against the US dollar in the inter-bank market for the last two weeks.

Data shared State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shows local currency moved down by Rs0.52, to Rs287.55 against the greenback.

The local currency continued to endure losses for the two weeks against the USD, as it moved down by 0.18pc in the inter-bank market.

Last week, the local unit extended a downtrend against the dollar as it depreciated Rs2.72 to settle at 287.03.

The rupee lately witnessed continuous momentum, moving down by 3.3pc or Rs9.41 since October 13.