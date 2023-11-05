LAHORE – Pakistan Women A defeated Thailand Women Emerging by 28 runs in the third match of the T20 tri-series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The home side posted 121-4 on the back of a brilliant half-century by player of the match Shawaal Zulfiqar.

Thailand Women Emerging could only manage to get to 93-5 in the stipulated 20 overs, falling well short of the target.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Shawaal Zulfiqar starred with the bat with an unbeaten half-century, offering her team an excellent start to the game.

The 18-year-old hit 67 from 66 deliveries, including 10 boundaries.

After opening batter Eyman Fatima (13, 15b, 3x4s) got out, Gull Feroza (26, 34b, 2x4s) joined Shawaal on the crease and stitched a 77-run partnership that set the course for the Pakistan Women A innings, taking their side to a fighting total.

Thailand Women Emerging captain Thipatcha Putthawong was the pick of the bowlers, accounting for two wickets.

Aphisara Suwanchonrathi and Onnicha Kamchomphu returned with a wicket each to their names.

In turn, the visiting side could only get to 93-5 in 20 overs. Thipatcha tried to keep the innings together with a patient 25 from 35 balls, including two fours.

Phannita Maya was the other contributor with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 23 runs from 25 deliveries, including two boundaries.

Pakistan Women A skipper Rameen Shamim took two important wickets to derail the visiting team’s chase.

She was supported by spinners Omaima Sohail, Anosha Nasir and Saima Malik who got a wicket apiece.

Pakistan Women A will play West Indies Women A in the final match of the T20 tri-series on 8 November.