ISLAMABAD – A local court on Sunday granted a two-day physical remand of former PTI stalwart Fawad Chaudhry.

Fawad was arrested last day and was taken to an unknown place.

The former Federal Minister for Information; and Science and Technology was brought to the court in an armoured vehicle. His face was covered with a black cloth.

Faisal Chaudhry, lawyer and brother of the accused, protested against covering the face of Fawad Chaudhry with black cloth.

FIR was read out in the court. Muhammad Zaheer, the complainant, alleged that Fawad took Rs 5 lakh as a bribe to give him employment. He (Fawad) threatened to kill him when he demanded the return of the money.

Fawad, however, expressed concerns about the complainant’s incapacity to attend court for the hearing.

The prosecution requested a five-day physical remand. The court, however, allowed two days physical remand.