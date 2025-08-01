Lahore, Punjab weather: Scattered monsoon rains likely

LAHORE – Monsoon rains are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday night and Saturday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these weather conditions, monsoon rains are likely in Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Lahore, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Vehari, Multan, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Nankana Sahib, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Mianwali, Layyah, Bhakkar and Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday night.

On Saturday, mainly hot and humid weather is likely in most districts of Punjab. However, monsoon rains are likely in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Okara.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 32°C on Saturday, between 31°C and 33°C on Sunday, and between 32°C and 34°C on Monday.

Meanwhile, isolated rains occurred in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Muggy weather prevailed in most districts.

Rainfall (mm): Bahawalnagar 28, Narowal 06, Attock & Sahiwal 01

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 74 per cent.