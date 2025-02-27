Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign multiple agreements to strengthen ties

Several MoUs inked to bolster trade; Both countries vow boosting trade to $2b; Shehbaz says Trans Afghan Railway to transform trade in region

Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding and agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in various sectors, including trade, science and technology, and youth affairs.

The Memorandums of Understanding and agreements included MoU between Tashkent and Lahore, cooperation agreement between news agencies, inter-agency agreement on Youth Affairs, agreement on cooperation in the field of science technology and innovation.

The two countries also signed agreements in the fields of visa-free travel of diplomatic passport holders, military intelligence, internal affairs, professional and technical training and training of diplomats.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov exchanged the documents of agreements in the fields of visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders, military intelligence, internal affairs, professional and technical training and training of diplomats.

Another inter-government agreement was signed between

both sides to collaborate in the fields of scientific research, technology, and innovation. Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Khodjayev Jamshid exchanged the documents.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Director General of the National Information Agency of Uzbekistan Kuchimov Abdusaid exchanged a document of news cooperation agreement between the APP and National Information Agency of Uzbekistan.

Ishaq Dar and Mayor of Tashkent Shavkat Umurzakov Buranovich exchanged the documents of an MoU between Lahore and Tashkent.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaulah Tarar and Director Youth Affairs Agency of Uzbekistan Sa’dullayev Alisher exchanged documents of MoU between Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and the Government of Uzbekistan on youth affairs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev were also present in the documents exchange ceremony.

The two leaders also singed joint declaration after the official visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister to Uzbekistan and the protocol of establishment of Pakistan-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Council. Following the signing of the MoUs, the two leaders addressed a joint press conference, reaffirming their commitment to enhancing bilateral trade and investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded Uzbekistan’s rapid economic progress and expressed Pakistan’s intent to benefit from its development model. “Uzbekistan is a reliable partner of Pakistan, and increasing trade and investment is in the interest of both nations. We have a shared commitment to prosperity and growth,” he stated.

The premier further highlighted Pakistan’s economic progress, noting a sharp decline in inflation from 38% to 2.4% and an increase in investor confidence due to a reduction in the policy rate. He credited the economic revival to the vision set forth by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, adding that Pakistan was on the path to regaining its lost economic strength through sustained efforts.

He also emphasized the importance of regional connectivity, particularly in trade via railways, calling it a vital step toward strengthening economic ties.

However, he said that Afghanistan’s soil must not be allowed to be used by militant groups to attack any other country, including Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz invited President Mirziyoyev to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

The two leaders, addressing the joint press stakeout, told the media that both sides had agreed for the efforts to realize the “dream” project of Trans-Afghan Railway to connect Central Asia with South Asia, which the prime minister said would be a game changer for the region.

President Mirziyoyev, while addressing the press, described the agreements as “crucial for a bright future” and underscored the deepening strategic relations between Tashkent and Islamabad. He announced plans to increase the trade volume between the two countries to $2 billion, citing ongoing discussions on investment and commercial opportunities.

“The flights between Lahore and Tashkent are beneficial for both countries. We are engaging in fruitful talks regarding trade and investment, and a new era of cooperation is beginning,” he said. The Uzbek leader also reiterated his country’s commitment to working closely with Pakistan at regional and international forums.

The prime minister and the Uzbek president later attended the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Business Forum, where prominent business leaders from both countries held discussions on investment opportunities. The event underscored the growing interest of Pakistani enterprises in expanding trade with Uzbekistan, particularly in textiles, pharmaceuticals, and technology.

The prime minister is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.