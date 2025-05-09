Pakistan, US discuss prevailing security situation again within 48 hours  

ISLAMABAD – In a major diplomatic development, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a second high-level meeting within 48 hours with the United States Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan Natalie Baker amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the two sides discussed the prevailing security situation in the region, with a particular focus on recent hostilities along the Pakistan-India border. Minister Naqvi briefed the US diplomat on the current state of affairs, describing India’s alleged use of drones to target civilian areas as a grave violation of international laws.

“India has made a deplorable attempt to target civilian populations through drone attacks, disregarding all international norms,” the interior minister stated. He added that Pakistan had successfully intercepted and shot down dozens of Indian drones in a robust and effective response.

Holding India squarely responsible for what he termed a “dangerous regional scenario,” Naqvi warned that the entire region stood on the brink of war. “We will not allow any compromise on our national security,” he ememphasized.

US Political Counselor Zachary Harkenrider also attended the meeting.

This series of meetings highlighted the growing international concern over the fragile security situation in South Asia, with Pakistan seeking to convey its position to the key global players amid fears of further escalation.