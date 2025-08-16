Pakistan, Turkiye supported each other in every difficult time

Punjab Acting Governor Malik Muhammad, meets outgoing Turkish Consul General; Acting governor also visits shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

The outgoing Turkish Consul General in Lahore, Durmuş Baştuğ, paid a farewell visit to the Acting Governor of Punjab, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, at the Governor House.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and the promotion of strategic partnership in various sectors including trade, defense, education, and energy. On the occasion, Acting Governor Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that the friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye is based on sincerity and trust. He said both countries have always stood by each other in challenging times. He expressed satisfaction over Turkish investments and noted that parliamentary and diplomatic ties have further strengthened the Pakistan-Türkiye friendship. He added that there is a strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye in the fields of defense, trade, education, and energy. Appreciating the services of the outgoing Consul General, he said, “Your diplomatic services in strengthening Pakistan-Türkiye relations will always be remembered.” He further emphasized that it is important to convey the significance of Pakistan-Türkiye friendship to future generations. The Turkish Consul General, DurmuşBaştuğ, expressed gratitude to the people of Pakistan and Punjab, saying he is taking many memories with him. He noted that the people of Pakistan and Türkiye share deep-rooted brotherhood and love, and cooperation at all levels will continue in the future.

The meeting was also attended by Punjab Assembly Secretary General Chaudhry Amir Habib, Principal Secretary ImadHussainBhalli, and Assembly Spokesperson RaoMajid Ali.

Later, Acting Governor of Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan visited the shrine of Hazrat Data GanjBakhsh (RA). He offered Fateha, laid a chadar, and prayed for the progress and security of the country. The Acting Governor stated that the message of Hazrat Data GanjBakhsh (RA) is one of equality, ethics, and respect for humanity. He said the subcontinent became a center of Islam through the teachings of Data GanjBakhsh (RA), who brought countless people into Islam through reason and wisdom. He added that the saint’s message promotes tolerance and acceptance. The Acting Governor emphasized the need for inter-sectarian harmony and interfaith dialogue today. He said that to eliminate extremism and terrorism, it is essential to follow the teachings of the Sufi saints.