Pakistan, Turkey forge historic partnership with 24 Landmark Deals

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Turkey seal 24 strong deals, setting the stage for a new chapter in cooperation as Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed multiple agreements aimed at deepening longstanding ties between two sides.

The agreements were formalized during Erdogan’s two-day official visit to Islamabad, which began on February 12. Erdogan arrived late Thursday night and was warmly received by PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari in Rawalpindi.

Upon arriving at Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, the Turkish leader was honored with a guard of honour, as national anthems of both countries echoed through the venue.

During signing ceremony, the premier expressed heartfelt gratitude to Erdogan for his nation’s unwavering support during Pakistan’s times of crisis, including during natural disasters. He emphasized the importance of the visit in further enhancing the brotherly relations between the two countries.

President Erdogan responded by thanking Pakistan for the warm welcome, highlighting the signing of 24 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in areas such as trade, energy, agriculture, defense, health, and culture. He also mentioned that discussions between the two leaders had covered various regional and global issues.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan was greeted by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and presented with a military salute featuring fighter jets. PM Sharif also introduced key members of his cabinet to Erdogan, who in turn introduced his delegation to the Pakistani officials.

The streets of Islamabad were decorated with flags and banners celebrating the enduring friendship between the two nations. Cultural performances were held along the route of Erdogan’s motorcade, and a song praising the Turkish president was aired on local television.

Erdogan’s visit marks the final stop of his international tour, which included previous visits to Malaysia and Indonesia.