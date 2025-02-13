FBISE Class 9, 10 Date Sheet 2025 announced as exams starting from March 13

ISLAMABAD – Matric Students in federal capital are gearing up for final exams, and now Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) officially revealed Date Sheet for classes 9 and 10.
The Date Sheet announced by FBISE shows Secondary School Certificate (SSC)tpa Part II exams starting from March 18 Tuesday.
FBISE Matric Date Sheet 2025
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Subject(s)
|18-03-2025
|Tuesday
|09:00 AM – 12:00 NOON
|1. Chemistry-II (512) 2. General Science-II (715)
|19-03-2025
|Wednesday
|09:00 AM – 12:00 NOON
|1. Essentials of Home Economics-I (055) 2. Electrical Wiring-II (601)(HIC) 3. English Elective-II (537) 4. Electrical Wiring-II (744)(HIC) 5. English Literature (540)
|20-03-2025
|Thursday
|09:00 AM – 12:00 NOON
|1. Mathematics-I (010) 2. General Mathematics-I (114) 3. Mathematics-I (HIC) (210) 4. Mathematics-I (Old) (410)
|21-03-2025
|Friday
|CLOSED DAY
|22-03-2025
|Saturday
|09:00 AM – 12:00 NOON
|1. Islamiyat-I (Compulsory)-Old (108) 2. Islamiyat-I (Compulsory)-New (118) 3. Ikhlakiyat (Ethics)-4138 4. Islamiyat-I (Compulsory)(HIC)1308)
|23-03-2025
|Sunday
|CLOSED DAY
|24-03-2025
|Monday
|09:00 AM – 12:00 NOON
|1. Biology-II (513) 2. Computer Science-II (541) 3. Computer Science-II (HIC) (741)
|25-03-2025
|Tuesday
|09:00 AM – 12:00 NOON
|1. Urdu-I (Compulsory) (002) 2. Geography of Pakistan-I 3. Urdu-I (Compulsory) (HIC) (202) 4. Urdu Compulsory-I (Old) (402) (in lieu of Urdu Comp-I)(004)
|26-03-2025
|Wednesday
|09:00 AM – 12:00 NOON
|1. Islamic History-I (019) 2. Art and Model Drawing-I (024) 3. Commercial Geography-I (025) 4. Motor Winding-I (117) 5. Art and Model Drawing (HIC) (224)
|27-03-2025
|Thursday
|09:00 AM – 12:00 NOON
|1. Urdu-II (Compulsory) (502) 2. Geography of Pakistan-II (In lieu of Urdu-II) (504) 3. Urdu-II (Compulsory) (HIC) (702)
|28-03-2025
|Friday
|CLOSED DAY
|29-03-2025
|Saturday
|CLOSED DAY
|30-03-2025
|Sunday
|CLOSED DAY
|31-03-2025
|Monday
|Eid-Ul-Fitr
|01-04-2025
|Tuesday
Under latest guidelines, candidates are advised to arrive examination centers by 8:30am, as the entry gate will close before 8:55 as examinations will start at sharp 9am.