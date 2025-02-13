AGL57.13▲ 0.22 (0.00%)AIRLINK188.03▼ -1.98 (-0.01%)BOP11.86▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY7.54▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DCL8.67▲ 0.19 (0.02%)DFML54.5▲ 4.46 (0.09%)DGKC108.08▼ -0.92 (-0.01%)FCCL37.79▼ -0.64 (-0.02%)FFL15.24▲ 0.57 (0.04%)HUBC130.15▼ -0.53 (0.00%)HUMNL13.61▲ 0.21 (0.02%)KEL4.35▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.17▲ 0.06 (0.01%)MLCF45.68▼ -0.64 (-0.01%)NBP74.92▲ 1.13 (0.02%)OGDC206.43▼ -2.67 (-0.01%)PAEL40.31▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.03▲ 0.09 (0.01%)PPL178.84▼ -4.89 (-0.03%)PRL36.36▲ 0.88 (0.02%)PTC24.39▼ -0.38 (-0.02%)SEARL103.16▼ -0.22 (0.00%)TELE8.38▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TOMCL32.94▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)TPLP12.16▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TREET21.18▲ 0.09 (0.00%)TRG67.33▼ -0.25 (0.00%)UNITY29.83▼ -0.02 (0.00%)WTL1.57▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

FBISE Class 9, 10 Date Sheet 2025 announced as exams starting from March 13

ISLAMABAD – Matric Students in federal capital are gearing up for final exams, and now Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) officially revealed Date Sheet for classes 9 and 10.

The Date Sheet announced by FBISE shows Secondary School Certificate (SSC)tpa Part II exams starting from March 18 Tuesday.

FBISE Matric Date Sheet 2025

Date Day Time Subject(s)
18-03-2025 Tuesday 09:00 AM – 12:00 NOON 1. Chemistry-II (512) 2. General Science-II (715)
19-03-2025 Wednesday 09:00 AM – 12:00 NOON 1. Essentials of Home Economics-I (055) 2. Electrical Wiring-II (601)(HIC) 3. English Elective-II (537) 4. Electrical Wiring-II (744)(HIC) 5. English Literature (540)
20-03-2025 Thursday 09:00 AM – 12:00 NOON 1. Mathematics-I (010) 2. General Mathematics-I (114) 3. Mathematics-I (HIC) (210) 4. Mathematics-I (Old) (410)
21-03-2025 Friday CLOSED DAY
22-03-2025 Saturday 09:00 AM – 12:00 NOON 1. Islamiyat-I (Compulsory)-Old (108) 2. Islamiyat-I (Compulsory)-New (118) 3. Ikhlakiyat (Ethics)-4138 4. Islamiyat-I (Compulsory)(HIC)1308)
23-03-2025 Sunday CLOSED DAY
24-03-2025 Monday 09:00 AM – 12:00 NOON 1. Biology-II (513) 2. Computer Science-II (541) 3. Computer Science-II (HIC) (741)
25-03-2025 Tuesday 09:00 AM – 12:00 NOON 1. Urdu-I (Compulsory) (002) 2. Geography of Pakistan-I 3. Urdu-I (Compulsory) (HIC) (202) 4. Urdu Compulsory-I (Old) (402) (in lieu of Urdu Comp-I)(004)
26-03-2025 Wednesday 09:00 AM – 12:00 NOON 1. Islamic History-I (019) 2. Art and Model Drawing-I (024) 3. Commercial Geography-I (025) 4. Motor Winding-I (117) 5. Art and Model Drawing (HIC) (224)
27-03-2025 Thursday 09:00 AM – 12:00 NOON 1. Urdu-II (Compulsory) (502) 2. Geography of Pakistan-II (In lieu of Urdu-II) (504) 3. Urdu-II (Compulsory) (HIC) (702)
28-03-2025 Friday CLOSED DAY
29-03-2025 Saturday CLOSED DAY
30-03-2025 Sunday CLOSED DAY
31-03-2025 Monday Eid-Ul-Fitr
01-04-2025 Tuesday

 

Under latest guidelines, candidates are advised to arrive examination centers by 8:30am, as the entry gate will close before 8:55 as examinations will start at sharp 9am.

10th Class Date Sheet 2025 BISE Punjab Boards Online

Web Desk (Lahore)

