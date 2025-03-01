Pakistan to send first astronaut to space station soon: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan, in collaboration with China, will send its first space manned mission to China’s space station.

Addressing a ceremony after witnessing the exchange of a cooperation agreement between Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission and China Manned Space Agency, the prime minister said that this was yet another wonderful gesture from the the Chinese government to deepen bilateral cooperation in this field.

He emphasized that under the dynamic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, not only was the space programme progressing speedily, but mega projects in other sectors were also built in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which had really transformed the country’s landscape.

Under the agreement, two Pakistani astronauts will undergo training at the Astronaut Center of China.

One selected astronaut will be trained as a scientific payload specialist, preparing for specialized research aboard the China Space Station.

As per CSS planning, the astronaut selection process will be completed by 2026 so that the astronauts can fly in an upcoming mission.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal termed the agreement a historic milestone, underscoring its role in accelerating technological innovation, capacity building, and research.

He stated that the collaboration with China extends beyond astronaut training, laying the groundwork for Pakistan’s long-term human spaceflight and exploration growth.

The Director General of the China Manned Space Agency, Dr Lin Xinqiang, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, reaffirming China’s dedication to strengthening international cooperation in space exploration.

Chairman SUPPARCO Mohammad Yousaf Khan regarded the agreement as a landmark in Pakistan’s space journey, emphasizing perseverance, adaptability, and technological progress.

He invited youth, professionals, and academia to actively participate in Pakistan’s astronaut program and encouraged them to contribute to the nation’s space exploration efforts through research, innovation, and skill development.