Champions Trophy 2025: Muslim’s house demolished over “slogan” during Pakistan-India match

MUMBAI – A house of a Muslim citizen was demolished for chanting “slogan of Pakistan Zindabad” while watching ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and India on TV at home, the local media reported on Saturday

According to Indian media, the incident took place in the Indian state of Maharashtra, where a Muslim citizen was watching the Indo-Pak match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, held in Dubai, on television at his home.

The local media reported that while watching the match, the Muslim citizen chanted “Pakistan Zindabad after which a local individual accused him and his family of raising anti-national slogans.

Later, the Hindu extremists demolished the Muslim citizen’s house.

On last Sunday, India beat Pakistan by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to qualify for the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

It was Pakistan’s second defeat in as many matches in the tournament after they went down to New Zealand in the opening match by 60 runs.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan were dismissed for 241 in 49.4 overs. Saud Shakeel coming to bat at number three top-scored for the side with a 76-ball 62, which included five boundaries. Captain Mohammad Rizwan was other notable run-getter, scoring 46 off 108 balls, hitting three fours.

For India, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets, while Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets.

In turn, Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century led India to a six-wicket win with 45 balls to spare. Kohli’s innings included seven fours, which came off 111 balls faced. Shreyas Iyer (56, 67b, 5x4s, 1×6) and Shubman Gill (46, 52b, 7x4s) were other contributors with the bat.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed two wickets, while Abrar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah snapped a wicket each.

Pakistan will now play Bangladesh in their final group match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, 27 February.