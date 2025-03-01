AGL48.52▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)AIRLINK187.09▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.69▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.58▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL8.71▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.54▼ -2.65 (-0.05%)DGKC120.99▼ -0.29 (0.00%)FCCL40.42▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)FFL14.86▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.26▼ -0.56 (-0.04%)KEL4.45▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF53.16▲ 1.93 (0.04%)NBP80.01▲ 3.77 (0.05%)OGDC212.59▲ 0.48 (0.00%)PAEL41.94▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.6▲ 0.66 (0.07%)PPL173.29▼ -1.71 (-0.01%)PRL34.13▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)PTC23.47▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL88.09▼ -6.33 (-0.07%)TELE7.99▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TOMCL32.3▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)TPLP11▼ -0.45 (-0.04%)TREET20.81▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)TRG59.79▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)UNITY28.95▼ -1.06 (-0.04%)WTL1.41▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

BISE Rawalpindi matric exams timings in Ramazan 2025

RAWALPINDI – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi is set to conduct the first annual examination 2025 of class 10 or matric from this week.

The annual examination will commence on March 4, 2025 when papers of Arabic will be taken in first shift while History of Pakistan and Cloth & Textile in the second shift.

The board conducts several papers of class 10 in two shifts – morning and evening – due to higher number of students.

The exam of English compulsory, Urdu compulsory, Islamiyat compulsory, Pakistan Studies, Tarjamatul Quran, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, General Science, Mathematics (Science Group), Mathematics Arts Group, Advanced Islamic Studies, Punjab and Elements of Home Economics will be held in both morning and evening shifts in jurisdiction of Lahore board.

Rawalpindi Board Morning Shift Timings for Matric Exams

As per the official date sheet, the papers of the morning shift will start at 9:00 am till 11:30 am as students will be get two and half hours to attempt the paper.

BISE Rawalpindi Evening Shift Timings for Matric Exams

However, the exams of evening shift will begin at 2:00 pm till 4:30 pm. On Fridays, they will start at 2:30 pm.

The jurisdiction of the Rawalpindi Board includes Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree and Talagang districts.

Our Correspondent

