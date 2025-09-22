Dry spell likely in flood-affected areas of Punjab, Sindh

ISLAMABAD – Mainly hot and dry weather is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Monday evening/night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is likely in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan on Monday evening and night, as well as the next two days. Partly cloudy weather is possible in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and dry weather is expected in the flood-affected areas of Punjab and Sindh during the current week.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 35°C and 37°C on Tuesday and between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 35°C and 37°C on Tuesday and between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, drizzle occurred in Murree.

Nokkundi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 43°C. The maximum temperature in Dalbandin was recorded at 41°C, and in Bhakkar and Sibbi at 40°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 81 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 68 per cent.