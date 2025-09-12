Pakistan thrash Oman by 93 runs in Asia Cup 2025 match

DUBAI – Pakistan thrashed Oman by a huge margin of 93 runs in the Group A match of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Chasing a challenging 161-run target for victory, Oman kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were all out at 67 in 16.4 overs.

Hammad Mirza was the top scorer for Oman with 27 runs of 23 balls, followed by Aamir Kaleem, who contributed 13 off 11 balls. Shakeel Ahmed made 10 runs off 23 balls. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Sufiyan Muqeem, Saim Ayub and Faheem Ashraf got two wickets each, and Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz one each, while Vinayak Shukla was run out. Mohammad Haris was named player of the match for his big show with the bat.

Earlier, Mohammad Haris remained a flamboyant hitter as he made the first T20 half-century, pushing Men in Green to a commanding 160/7.

Green Shirts stumbled early, losing opener Saim Ayub for a golden duck, but Haris and Sahibzada Farhan rescued the innings with a brilliant 85-run partnership. Farhan fell for 29, but Haris continued to dominate, smashing 66 off 43 balls, including seven fours and three towering sixes.

Oman fought back with Aamir Kaleem and Faisal claiming multiple wickets, including Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, dismissed without scoring. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Nawaz provided the finishing flourish with quick runs, taking Pakistan to a competitive total.

Pakistan Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (capt), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

Oman Playing XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (capt), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava