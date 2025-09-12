Global Powers rally behind Palestinian State in Landmark UN Resolution

NEW YORK – United Nations General Assembly passed landmark resolution backing a two-state solution and the creation of an independent Palestinian state. New York Declaration won approval from 142 countries, including Morocco, while only 10 opposed it and 12 abstained.

The resolution delivers sharp rebuke to Israel’s blockade of Gaza, citing a “devastating humanitarian catastrophe” and widespread starvation. It also condemned the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, signaling a rare consensus that rejects violence from all sides.

Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh hailed the vote as a historic breakthrough, saying it reflects growing global recognition of Palestine’s right to sovereignty and a critical step toward ending decades of Israeli occupation.

Morocco, a longtime supporter of peace in the region, called for an immediate ceasefire and welcomed the rising international momentum for Palestinian statehood.

New York Declaration, presented by France and Saudi Arabia, explicitly demands that Hamas relinquish control in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, paving the way for a sovereign Palestinian state. It also raises the possibility of a temporary UN stabilization mission to support civilians in the conflict-ravaged region.

Israel opposed the vote. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein called the UN General Assembly “a political circus detached from reality,” while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his vow to block the creation of a Palestinian state.

The vote sets the stage for a high-stakes UN summit on September 22, co-hosted by Paris and Riyadh, where French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to formally recognize Palestine, further challenging Israel’s position.

With Gaza in ruins, Israeli settlements expanding, and Palestinian leadership under immense pressure, this vote marks a potentially historic turning point in the Middle East peace process, signaling that the dream of an independent Palestinian state may be closer than ever.