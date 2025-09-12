iPhone 17, 17 Pro Max Expected Price, PTA Taxes in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Apple fans in Pakistan are excited to get their hands on new iPhone 17 as new flagship device brings a host of upgrades, including larger battery capacity, new color options, and advanced AI features.

As these improvements are generating excitement, the device’s price in Pakistan remains a key concern due to high taxes.

iPhone 17 Expected Price in Pakistan

Based on available information, the iPhone 17 is expected to cost between Rs360,000 and Rs370,000 for PTA-approved devices.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Expected Price in Pakistan

iPhone 17 Pro Max is estimated to be priced between 450,000 and 480,000.

These are approximate figures, and the final prices will be officially announced by authorized Apple distributors in Pakistan.

International pre-orders for the iPhone 17 have already opened. The devices are expected to be available for consumers starting Friday, September 19.

iPhone 17 Prices

Prices range from $799 to $1,999 depending on the model and storage capacity. The devices feature three distinct designs, with the Air being the thinnest and lightest, and the Pro Max the heaviest.

All models are IP68-rated, and include USB-C ports. Display sizes range from 6.3 inches on the iPhone 17/Pro to 6.9 inches on the Pro Max, all offering Ceramic Shield 2, 460 ppi, and 1–120Hz refresh rates. Performance is powered by the A19 chip in the iPhone 17 and A19 Pro variants in the Air and Pro models, with the Pro versions featuring advanced cooling and extra GPU cores.

Cameras vary across the lineup, with the Pro models offering telephoto lenses and 4K-120fps video, while all models have 18MP front cameras with Center Stage.

Battery life ranges from 27 hours on the Air to 39 hours on the Pro Max, with fast charging and wireless MagSafe support. Other features include eSIM support, LiDAR on Pro models, and variable 5G compatibility.