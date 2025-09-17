Pakistan team ready for Asia Cup 2025 cash against UAE amid referee dispute

DUBAI – The Pakistan cricket team is all set to face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today in the Asia Cup, expressing confidence ahead of the important fixture.

The team sources confirmed that preparations for the match have been finalized and the contest will proceed according to schedule.

However, the team has maintained its position of not accepting Andy Pycroft as match referee.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, there is a strong possibility that Richie Richardson will be appointed to officiate the Pakistan–UAE encounter.

The PCB has formally called for the removal of Andy Pycroft from refereeing Asia Cup 2025 matches.

PCB insiders reiterated that if the demand is not met, Pakistan may consider pulling out from the remaining matches of the tournament.

Earlier, the reports had emerged that the controversy over Asia Cup match referee Andy Pycroft escalated, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) taking a firm stance and warning the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not play under his supervision.

The sources said that the PCB wrote a second letter to the ICC after its earlier demand for Pycroft’s replacement was turned down.

In the latest communication, the PCB rejected the ICC’s decision not to act against the referee and strongly opposed his continued role in the tournament.

The board conveyed that Pakistan would refuse to participate in matches officiated by Pycroft and reaffirmed its position that it could consider a boycott if the issue was not resolved.

The sources further revealed that Pakistan dismissed the ICC’s inquiry into Pycroft as a mere formality, claiming the probe neither examined all aspects of the matter nor consulted the relevant stakeholders.

The PCB has insisted that its concerns must be addressed in full, making it clear that Pakistan will only agree to play once the ICC officially announces Pycroft’s removal.

The strong position has increased pressure on the ICC, with an official announcement on the matter expected soon.