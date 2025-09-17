New gas connection fees for houses in Pakistan announced

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has approved the provision of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) connections to domestic consumers across the country and also announced the fee structure.

Reports said the Petroleum Division has issued a formal notification following the federal cabinet’s approval, along with standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the new connections.

The Petroleum Division has dispatched the cabinet-approved framework to both Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The new policy includes a permanent ban on new connections using indigenous natural gas, and also orders the cancellation of approximately 3 million pending applications for such connections.

The RLNG connection framework comprises nine conditions. Under this system, SNGPL and SSGC will be allowed to provide RLNG connections to up to 50% of applicants annually, provided they pay an “urgent fee.” These fast-tracked connections will be installed within three months.

However, the tariff for imported RLNG connections will be 70 percent higher compared to conventional domestic gas rates.

New Gas Connection Security Fee

Under the newly approved framework, the security deposit for an RLNG-based domestic gas connection has been set at Rs20,000.

In addition, service charges will be Rs1,500 for houses up to 10 marlas and Rs3,000 for larger properties.

This brings the total cost of connection to Rs 21,500 for standard houses and Rs 23,000 for larger ones.

Furthermore, households whose gas supply has been disconnected for a year or more will only be eligible for RLNG-based connections.