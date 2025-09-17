CPEC key to stronger ties, Faisal Zahid Malik tells 2025 BRI Media Cooperation Forum

KUNMING – Pakistan Observer Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik emphasized the deep-rooted cultural and tourism linkages between Pakistan and China while delivering a key note address at the 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) held in Kunming in Southwest China’s Yunnan province on Tuesday.

Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik highlighted the historic Silk Road ties, the role of media in strengthening bilateral relations and the significance of CPEC in fostering cultural exchange, calling the Pakistan-China friendship a model partnership built on shared history and future aspirations.

“I am grateful to the People’s Daily management, CBC Yunnan Provincial Committee, and the Governor of Yunnan province for organizing this beautiful and important event aimed at tourism cooperation between Pakistan and China, and exploring its future potential,” Malik said.

He noted that Pakistan Observer, one of the premier English newspapers of Pakistan, has consistently promoted multidimensional ties between the two countries. “Our newspaper from its inception has been quite vocal in projecting and furthering the cause of Pakistan-China relations. This is because our founding Editor-in-Chief, the late Mr. Zahid Malik, believed that the destinies of Pakistan and China are closely linked because of their unique locations and the constant threats to peace and security in the region,” he added.

Highlighting centuries-old cultural exchanges, Malik pointed out that the Silk Road connected the two nations and evolved into the Karakoram Highway, which he described as “one of the wonders of the world and now a part of contemporary CPEC.” He said cultural and tourism cooperation remains an integral part of CPEC, which aligns with President Xi Jinping’s vision of “global peace, progress, and prosperity.”

Malik praised initiatives such as joint cultural festivals, art exhibitions, academic collaborations, and the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad. He also lauded China’s support for scholarships to Pakistani students, joint film productions, and tourism-related development projects, noting that “Pakistan has some of the most famous Buddhist sites, such as those in Taxila, which offer immense opportunities for promoting further ties.”

Addressing future prospects, Malik stressed the role of media and people-to-people contacts in strengthening the partnership.

“Differences in language, values, and traditions can be bridged by expanding initiatives. Media cooperation and exchange of media delegations play an important role in enhancing mutual understanding,” he remarked.

He also appreciated Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar’s recent proposal for stronger cultural ties, calling it a “practical idea” to further cement Pakistan-China relations.