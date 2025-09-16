Richie Richardson likely as referee for Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 matches  

KARACHI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering appointing Richie Richardson as match referee for Pakistan’s fixtures in the Asia Cup following Pakistan’s demand for the removal of Andy Pycroft.

According to media reports, the ICC is exploring a middle-ground solution in response to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) letter. A formal response from the ICC is expected today.

Indian media has reported that one option under consideration is to relieve Pycroft from duties in Pakistan’s matches only, while retaining him for other games in the tournament.

Sources confirmed that Pakistan has maintained its firm stance, warning that it will boycott the tournament if Pycroft is not replaced. So far, the ICC has not officially responded to Pakistan’s letter.

Meanwhile, the reports also suggested that Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav may face a fine for violating the code of conduct during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan.