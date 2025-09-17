Pakistan Team heads to Dubai stadium as Asia Cup Clash against UAE Back On

ISLAMABAD – Drama turns to relief as Pakistan’s Asia Cup showdown against UAE is set to go ahead. After tense standoff at their Dubai hotel, the team has finally been cleared to leave for the stadium amid ongoing discussions over match referee Andy Pycroft.

Pakistan vs UAE is likely to start at 8:30pm.

PCB spokesperson Amir Mir confirmed that players are now on their way to the ground, with the toss scheduled shortly. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in consultation with former PCB chiefs Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi, coordinated with ICC officials to ensure Pakistan’s participation in this must-win game.

The midnight statement from the PCB reassured fans: “The decision has been taken in the best interest of Pakistan,” ending hours of uncertainty and sparking excitement among cricket enthusiasts.

Fans can now expect the high-stakes match to unfold as Pakistan battles the UAE in a crucial Asia Cup encounter.

It all started when Indian players refused to shake hands at the toss and after the game. PCB captain Salman Ali Agha later boycotted the post-match presentation, while coach Mike Hesson attended. The board has requested the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, claiming his instructions violated cricket laws and the spirit of the game.

If Pakistan wins, they will face India again in the Super Four stage on September 21 in Dubai.

