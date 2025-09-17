AGL73.31▼ -2.34 (-0.03%)AIRLINK161.32▼ -2.44 (-0.01%)BOP21.71▲ 1.97 (0.10%)CNERGY7.41▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL15.5▲ 0.82 (0.06%)DFML37.05▲ 1.38 (0.04%)DGKC240.48▼ -1.67 (-0.01%)FCCL57.97▼ -0.04 (0.00%)FFL19.55▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)HUBC195.16▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)HUMNL16.83▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)KEL5.62▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM7.23▲ 0.1 (0.01%)MLCF107.15▲ 1.02 (0.01%)NBP182.24▼ -1.46 (-0.01%)OGDC270.4▼ -1.79 (-0.01%)PAEL55.51▼ -0.22 (0.00%)PIBTL13.17▼ -0.24 (-0.02%)PPL189.42▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)PRL33.63▲ 1.02 (0.03%)PTC23.42▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)SEARL118.51▲ 0.56 (0.00%)TELE8.95▲ 0.29 (0.03%)TOMCL62.7▲ 5.7 (0.10%)TPLP10.99▲ 0 (0.00%)TREET26.99▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TRG77.5▲ 2.44 (0.03%)UNITY28.39▲ 0.64 (0.02%)WTL1.72▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
Wednesday, September 17, 2025

BISE Faisalabad Inter Part 2 Class 12 results 2025 Position Holders

Bise Faisalabad Inter Part 2 Class 12 Results 2025 Position Holders

LAHORE – Faisalabad Board of Education announced names of position holders for the Intermediate examinations across all major categories, including Pre-Medical, Engineering, Pre-Engineering, General Science, Humanities, and Commerce.

The students’ outstanding performances are a testament to their dedication and hard work, bringing pride to their educational institutions.

BISE Faisalabad Inter Toppers 2025

Category Position Name Institution
Pre-Medical Boys 1st Muhammad Zain Punjab College Toba
2nd Rana Muhammad Mehmood Ahmad Khan Punjab College Faisalabad
3rd Saqib Mazhar Aspire College Jhang
Pre-Medical Girls 1st Tuba Ijaz Muhammad Ali Jinnah Girls Higher Secondary School Painsra
2nd Aribah Shafiq Punjab College
3rd Zoha Tabassum Iman Public Higher Secondary School Sohal Faisalabad
3rd Meera Khurram Punjab College
Engineering Boys 1st Noman Majeed Punjab College
2nd Rana Fakhar Iftikhar KIPS Faisalabad
3rd Ryan Ahmed Punjab College
Pre-Engineering Girls 1st Rumla Yousaf KIPS College Faisalabad
1st Laiba Naveed Aspire College
2nd Sarah Kanwal KIPS College
3rd Ritaj Mujahid Punjab College
3rd Mahlika Tanveer Executive Grammar School Samanabad
General Science Boys 1st Muhammad Abu Bakar Punjab College
2nd Hafiz Ahmed Zubair KIPS College Samundri
3rd Muhammad Abdullah KIPS College Samundri
General Science Girls 1st Mahnoor Asim Punjab College
2nd Aniqah Iman Punjab College
3rd Fariha Usman
Humanities Boys 1st Kamal Hanjra Muhammad Ali Jinnah Higher Secondary School Painsra
2nd Maqsood Ahmed
3rd Umar Islam Government Maulana Muhammad Zakir College Bhowana Chiniot
Humanities Girls 1st Asfa Arshad Government Graduate College Samundri
2nd Tayyaba Arshad Superior College Tandlianwala
3rd Komal Bibi TIPS College
Commerce Boys 1st Abdullah Shehzad Aspire College Jhang
2nd Umar Asif Punjab College
3rd Muhammad Owais Superior College City Campus
Commerce Girls 1st Aribah Ajmal Punjab College
2nd Hina Noor Sahar Punjab College
3rd Hadiya Waleed

In Pre-Medical Boys category, Muhammad Zain from Punjab College Toba secured the first position, followed by Rana Muhammad Mehmood Ahmad Khan from Punjab College Faisalabad in second, and Saqib Mazhar from Aspire College Jhang in third. Among Pre-Medical Girls, Tuba Ijaz of Muhammad Ali Jinnah Girls Higher Secondary School Painsra achieved first position, Aribah Shafiq of Punjab College took second, while Zoha Tabassum (Iman Public Higher Secondary School Sohal Faisalabad) and Meera Khurram (Punjab College) shared the third position.

In Engineering Boys, Noman Majeed of Punjab College claimed the top spot, Rana Fakhar Iftikhar of KIPS Faisalabad stood second, and Ryan Ahmed of Punjab College secured third. The Pre-Engineering Girls category saw Rumla Yousaf (KIPS College Faisalabad) and Laiba Naveed (Aspire College) jointly securing first position, Sarah Kanwal (KIPS College) taking second, and Ritaj Mujahid (Punjab College) along with Mahlika Tanveer (Executive Grammar School Samanabad) sharing third.

In General Science Boys, Muhammad Abu Bakar (Punjab College) stood first, Hafiz Ahmed Zubair (KIPS College Samundri) second, and Muhammad Abdullah (KIPS College Samundri) third. Among General Science Girls, Mahnoor Asim (Punjab College) topped the list, followed by Aniqah Iman (Punjab College) in second, and Fariha Usman in third.

The Humanities Boys category recognized Kamal Hanjra of Muhammad Ali Jinnah Higher Secondary School Painsra as first, Maqsood Ahmed second, and Umar Islam (Government Maulana Muhammad Zakir College Bhowana Chiniot) third. In Humanities Girls, Asfa Arshad (Government Graduate College Samundri) topped the category, followed by Tayyaba Arshad (Superior College Tandlianwala) and Komal Bibi (TIPS College) in second and third positions, respectively.

In Commerce Boys, Abdullah Shehzad (Aspire College Jhang) secured first position, Umar Asif (Punjab College) second, and Muhammad Owais (Superior College City Campus) third. Among Commerce Girls, Aribah Ajmal (Punjab College) achieved first, Hina Noor Sahar (Punjab College) second, and Hadiya Waleed third.

These remarkable achievements reflect not only the hard work and determination of the students but also the guidance and support of their teachers, highlighting the importance of dedication and perseverance in the pursuit of academic excellence.

BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Results 2025 Position Holders

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer