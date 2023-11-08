Pakistan and Sudan can benefit a lot from each other’s potentials and experiences through joint ventures in various fields of economy. The experts from both the countries must identify various areas for mutual co-operation.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry stated this in a meeting with Director General Health of South Sudan Dr. Peter Aguek Baak here at the LCCI on Tuesday.

Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry said that new era of bilateral trade relations between the two countries has started and Pakistan needs to explore and develop business relations with Africa. He said that Dr. Peter’s visit to explore the Pakistani market would go a long way and help make two way trade and economic ties stronger. He said that the private sectors of Pakistan and Sudan can step into joint ventures in trade, information technology, agriculture, pharmaceutical and agri mechanized structure.

Dr. Peter Aguek Baak informed the LCCI SVP that he would visit different industries, government departments, and hoped that he would also sign some agreements with industries, especially pharmaceutical and the supply of Pakistani products to South Sudan would start right after.

Dr. Peter Aguek Baak invited Pakistani businessmen to visit Sudan to have first-hand knowledge about the trade and investment opportunities.

He said that businessmen of both the countries together can move forward.—APP