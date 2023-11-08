Iranian automakers produced about 763,000 vehicles in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22), an official with the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry said.

According to Abdollah Tavakoli Lahijani, the director general of the Iranian Industry Ministry’s Auto Industry Office, Iranian carmakers managed to manufacture about 624,000 passenger cars in the mentioned seven months which shows a growth of 24 percent compared to 503,000 vehicles produced in the same period last year.—Tehran Times