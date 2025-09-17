Which Pakistani pilgrims face new travel restrictions to Iraq?

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani government announced new regulations for Pakistani pilgrims traveling to holy sites in Iraq. Under the updated policy, men under 50 will not be issued pilgrimage visas if traveling alone, and must travel with family to be eligible.

The move comes after concerns were raised over the traditional “Salar System” for group pilgrimages, which has been discontinued. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf highlighted that thousands of Pakistani pilgrims had previously traveled to Iraq, Syria, and Iran, with many remaining abroad or going unrecorded.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi clarified that land travel to Iraq and Iran will be banned this year, though air travel will continue. The decision, he said, was taken after consultation with security agencies and provincial authorities to ensure public safety and national security.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) called out ban on road travel, calling it a violation of religious obligations and warning it could cause major financial losses. MWM officials stated that complete records of pilgrims exist and emphasized the importance of facilitating safe travel to sacred sites.

Over 40000 Pakistanis missing in Iran, Iraq

Pakistan is making stern changes in pilgrimage travel policy to Iraq, Iran, and Syria after around 40,000 Pakistani pilgrims went missing or overstayed in last decade.

Federal government also replaced traditional “Salar system” with a centralized, computerized system under the new Ziyarat Management Policy. Pilgrims will now travel only in organized groups, and licensed tour operators will be responsible for ensuring all participants return.

Furthermore, authorities plan to block passports and flag absconders, while the reforms aim to prevent illegal stays abroad and misuse of religious travel.