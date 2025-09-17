Abdul Gani Bhat, icon of Kashmir’s separatist movement, passes away

SRINAGAR – Kashmir mourns the loss of Professor Abdul Gani Bhat, a seasoned separatist leader and co-founder of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, who passed away on Wednesday evening at his home in Botingoo, Sopore, at age of 90.

Bhatt was known for his unwavering commitment to Kashmir’s political cause. Bhatt’s death after a brief illness leaves a deep void in the region’s political landscape. Born in 1935, he began his career as a Persian professor at the Government Degree College in Poonch, but his dedication to politics led him to co-found the Muslim United Front (MUF) in 1986, a step that cost him his teaching career.

For decades, Bhat remained prominent voice in Kashmir’s separatist movement, advocating for the aspirations of his people. Leaders across the region, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former CM Mehbooba Mufti, expressed heartfelt condolences, remembering him as a figure who shaped Kashmir’s political journey.

As Kashmir grieves, the community awaits details of his funeral prayers, honoring a life devoted to his beliefs and his homeland.