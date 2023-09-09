Mongolia’s foreign trade turnover had reached 15.9 billion U.S. dollars in the first eight months of this year, up 19.4 percent compared with last year, customs data showed Friday.

In the previous seven months, Mongolian Customs General Administration (MCGA) data showed that the country’s total imports and exports expanded 22.2 percent yearly to 13.7 billion U.S. dollars.

The landlocked Asian country registered a surplus in its foreign trade balance as exports exceeded imports by 4 billion dollars, mainly due to a significant increase in the export of mining products, the MCGA said in a statement.—APP