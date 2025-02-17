AGL58▲ 2.02 (0.04%)AIRLINK187.01▼ -2.35 (-0.01%)BOP11.3▲ 0.2 (0.02%)CNERGY7.18▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DCL8.78▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DFML51.9▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DGKC105.72▼ -0.37 (0.00%)FCCL37.31▲ 0.66 (0.02%)FFL14.86▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC132.24▲ 1.35 (0.01%)HUMNL13.2▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)KEL4.29▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.03▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF45.75▼ -0.19 (0.00%)NBP75.1▼ -1.56 (-0.02%)OGDC200▼ -1.86 (-0.01%)PAEL37.94▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL7.81▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)PPL171.25▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)PRL33.63▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)PTC23.69▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)SEARL97▼ -4.74 (-0.05%)TELE8.03▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.85▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)TPLP11.9▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET21.11▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)TRG64.25▼ -3.15 (-0.05%)UNITY29.43▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.5▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Ishaq Dar reaches New York to attend UNSC meeting on multilateralism

Ishaq Dar Reaches New York To Attend Unsc Meeting On Multilateralism
ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar have arrived in New York to participate in the high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on ‘Practicing Multilateralism: Reforming and Improving Global Governance’ scheduled to be held tomorrow, Feb 18.

The foreign minister was received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram, Alternate Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar and Consul General in New York Amir Atozai.

The meeting has been convened by China under its rotating presidency of the Security Council for the month of February 2025. It will be chaired by the Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi.

Pakistan welcomes this timely initiative by China, which underscores the critical importance of multilateralism in addressing today’s complex global challenges.

In his remarks, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s strong commitment to the principles of multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations in promoting international peace, security, and sustainable development. He will also highlight Pakistan’s priorities as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the term 2025-2026, emphasizing the importance of dialogue, cooperation, and inclusive global governance.

On the sidelines of the UNSC meeting, DPM/FM is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, as well as senior UN officials.

Pakistan remains a steadfast supporter of multilateralism and stands ready to contribute constructively to the collective efforts for global peace, security, and development.

Our Correspondent

