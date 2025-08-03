Pakistan Shaheens begin training ahead of Top End T20 Series

LAHORE – A five-day camp for Pakistan Shaheens has started at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Sunday, ahead of the Top End T20 Series.

Shaheens will leave for Australia on August 8 to participate in the tournament to be played in Darwin from August 14.

Shaheens have arrived in Lahore on Saturday evening to take part in fielding and net sessions on 3 and 4 August. They will then feature in scenario-based matches at the Gaddafi Stadium on 5 and 6 August. On the final day of the camp, Thursday, 7 August, a training session will be held at the National Cricket Academy.

Among the 15 players, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Shahid Aziz, and Ubaid Shah are currently touring England with Pakistan Shaheens and will return to Lahore following the conclusion of the tour to join the T20 squad on 7 August.

15-member squad: Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan

Pakistan Shaheens fixtures:

14 Aug – vs Bangladesh ‘A’, TIO Stadium (7 pm local time)

16 Aug – vs Scorchers, TIO Stadium (4 pm local time)

18 Aug – vs Renegades, TIO Stadium (6 pm local time)

19 Aug – vs Kingsmen, DXC Arena (1 pm local time)

20 Aug – vs Strikers, DXC Arena (7 pm local time)

22 Aug – vs Nepal, DXC Arena (7 pm local time)

24 Aug – Semi-finals and final