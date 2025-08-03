Uhs Holds Ugat For On Campus Admissions

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) conducted the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) on Sunday for admissions to its on-campus undergraduate programmes.

The test was held at the Punjab University Examination Halls and was written by a total of 832 candidates. The two-hour test, comprising 100 multiple-choice questions, commenced at 10:00 am and concluded peacefully by noon.

UGAT is a mandatory requirement for admission to the undergraduate degree programmes offered by UHS, including Doctor of Pharmacy, Doctor of Physical Therapy, BS in Medical Laboratory Technology, Speech and Language Pathology, Human Genetics and Molecular Biology, Transfusion Medicine and Blood Bank Technology, and Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

According to a UHS spokesperson, the result of the test will be announced next week, while the first merit list will be displayed on August 20.

Admissions to these programmes are considered highly competitive, as UHS is ranked among the top medical universities in the country and remains a preferred choice for aspiring healthcare professionals.