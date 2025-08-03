Cement sales in Pakistan rise by 30.13pc in July 2025

LAHORE – Cement dispatches increased by 30.13 per cent to 3.997 million tons in July 2025 as compared with 3.071 million tons during the same month of the last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement dispatches in July 2025 were 2.988 million tons compared to 2.524 million tons in July 2024, showing an increase of 18.4pc.

Exports increased by a massive 84.21% as the volumes jumped from 0.547 million tons in July 2024 to 1.008 million tons in July 2025.

In July 2025, north-based mills dispatched 2.65 million tons of cement, showing an increase of 17.61pc against 2.253 million tons in July 2024. South-based mills dispatched 1.35 million tons of cement during July 2025, which was 64.64pc higher compared to 0.818 million tons during July 2024.

North-based mills dispatched 2.419 million tons of cement in domestic markets in July 2025, showing an increase of 12.26% against 2.154 million tons in July 2024. South-based mills dispatched 569,954 tons of cement in local markets during July 2025, which was also 54.23pc more compared to 369,557 tons during July 2024.

Exports from north-based mills increased by a massive 133.96% as the quantities increased from 99,020 tons in July 2024 to 231,665 tons in July 2025. Exports from the south also increased by 73.22% to 776,459 tons in July 2025 from 448,242 tons during the same month last year.

A spokesman of APCMA mentioned that the new fiscal year has started on a positive note despite disturbing weather conditions in most parts of the country. He expressed hopes that the industry will witness good momentum in the coming months, with improved macroeconomic indicators.