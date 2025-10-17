Pakistan seeks China’s support for New Development Bank membership

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb has sought China’s support for Pakistan’s membership in the New Development Bank and welcomed enhanced investment from Chinese enterprises in key sectors including information and communication technology, agriculture, industry, and minerals.

Aurangzeb expressed it during a meeting with Liao Min, Deputy Finance Minister of China, in Washington DC.

The minister briefed Liao Min on the recently concluded Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), terming it an external validation of the government’s ongoing economic reform agenda.

He also apprised him of the latest developments regarding the issuance of the Panda Bond in the Chinese market.

The finance minister expressed gratitude to the Office of the Executive Director, IMF, for extending full support to Pakistan during recent Board meetings. He also extended an invitation to Deputy Finance Minister Liao Min to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient time.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with Mr. Liao Min, Deputy Finance Minister of the People’s Republic of China, in Washington D.C.<br><br>The Minister briefed Mr. Liao Min on the recently concluded Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with the International… <a href=”https://t.co/KfmBiyYXKe”>pic.twitter.com/KfmBiyYXKe</a></p>— Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan (@Financegovpk) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Financegovpk/status/1979013074930573446?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 17, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Earlier, FinMin Aurangzeb on Thursday highlighted the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) transformation plan aimed at developing a modern, transparent, and efficient tax administration.

Addressing the Regional Roundtable on Digital Transformation in Tax Administration organized by the World Bank, the minister said that Pakistan’s tax collection had risen from 8.8% of GDP in 2024 to 10.24% in 2025, reflecting improved performance and stronger revenue mobilization.

The minister highlighted that the government’s reform agenda focuses on end-to-end digitalization of core tax processes, greater use of digital tools for deeper integration with the economy, and improved documentation.