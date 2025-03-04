Pakistan, Saudi Arabia renew pledge to boost ties

Abdul Hadi Mayar

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday renewed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The commitment came at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy in Islamabad.

“Both expressed their commitment to further strengthen the existing deep-rooted ties between the two countries, particularly in the areas of trade and investment,” ForeignOfficesaidinastatement.

The Saudi Ambassador conveyed Ramadan greetings for the Deputy Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar reciprocated the same for the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia.