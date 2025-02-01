AGL50.57▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.38▲ 4.54 (0.02%)BOP10.11▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.75▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL8.68▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML48.86▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC107.45▲ 1.88 (0.02%)FCCL38.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)FFL15.74▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC130.38▲ 0.21 (0.00%)HUMNL13.73▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.6▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KOSM6.19▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.85▲ 0.56 (0.01%)NBP70.84▲ 6.44 (0.10%)OGDC206.51▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL39.77▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.99▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL178.91▲ 0.35 (0.00%)PRL38.93▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.31▲ 0.17 (0.01%)SEARL109.27▲ 1.42 (0.01%)TELE8.53▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.77▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP12.14▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET22.21▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG64.76▼ -1.25 (-0.02%)UNITY30.62▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)WTL1.64▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia flight tickets ‘get cheaper’ with launch of new low-cost airline

Good News For Travelers As Low Cost Saudi Airline Launches Flights To Pakistan
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

RIYADH – Pakistan, Saudi Arabia route gets another addition of low-cost flight carrier FlyaDeal, offering affordable flights to help you travel without having a hole in your pocket.

With budget-friendly fares, convenient routes from major Saudi cities to top Pakistani destinations, and a smooth, hassle-free travel experience, you can enjoy exclusive discounts on your flight to Riyadh. Flight tickets are starting from Rs150,000 and goes up as per the availability.

The budget-friendly airline officially started its operations in South Asian nation, with its first flight landing in port city from Riyadh. The maiden flight was welcomed with a water gun salute at Jinnah International Airport, welcoming the new service.

The addition is part of ongoing efforts to cater to the growing demand for travel between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, driven by business, tourism, and for Umrah.

FlyaDeal Flights Pakistan

Good News For Travelers As Low Cost Saudi Airline Launches Flights To Pakistan

The busy route between two nations is connected by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national carrier, provides multiple routes to cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. Saudi Arabian Airlines connects various Pakistani cities to destinations such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Medina.

Pakistan Religion Haj Pilgrims
Pakistani pilgrims wait in line as they prepare to board a Pakistan International Airlines’ special Haj pilgrimage flight bound for Saudi Arabia at the Allama Iqbal International airport in Lahore on November 2, 2008. Around 165,000 pilgrims from Pakistan are expected to leave for the annual Haj congregation in Mecca. AFP PHOTO/Arif ALI / AFP PHOTO / Arif Ali

Airblue operates flights primarily to Jeddah and Riyadh. Flynas also offers routes between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, with a focus on Jeddah and Riyadh. Top airlines Emirates and Qatar Airways offer connecting flights via their respective hubs in Dubai and Doha. These airlines cater to both pilgrims traveling for religious purposes and general passengers, with frequent flights to meet the demand.

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Flight Tickets ‘set to get cheaper’ with new low-cost options

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Lifestyle

Imsha Rehman Video Leaks: TikToker pursues legal action after ‘fake scandal’

  • Featured, Gold Rate

New High: Gold prices in Pakistan continue record-breaking rally to hit Rs292,200

  • Featured, Pakistan

Journalist Imran Riaz shares story of escaping Pakistan via mountain routes to reach UK

  • Pakistan

Pak security forces strike another terrorist network, killing six militants in Harnai: ISPR

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer