Pakistan-Saudi Arabia flight tickets ‘get cheaper’ with launch of new low-cost airline

RIYADH – Pakistan, Saudi Arabia route gets another addition of low-cost flight carrier FlyaDeal, offering affordable flights to help you travel without having a hole in your pocket.

With budget-friendly fares, convenient routes from major Saudi cities to top Pakistani destinations, and a smooth, hassle-free travel experience, you can enjoy exclusive discounts on your flight to Riyadh. Flight tickets are starting from Rs150,000 and goes up as per the availability.

The budget-friendly airline officially started its operations in South Asian nation, with its first flight landing in port city from Riyadh. The maiden flight was welcomed with a water gun salute at Jinnah International Airport, welcoming the new service.

The addition is part of ongoing efforts to cater to the growing demand for travel between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, driven by business, tourism, and for Umrah.

FlyaDeal Flights Pakistan

The busy route between two nations is connected by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national carrier, provides multiple routes to cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. Saudi Arabian Airlines connects various Pakistani cities to destinations such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Medina.

Airblue operates flights primarily to Jeddah and Riyadh. Flynas also offers routes between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, with a focus on Jeddah and Riyadh. Top airlines Emirates and Qatar Airways offer connecting flights via their respective hubs in Dubai and Doha. These airlines cater to both pilgrims traveling for religious purposes and general passengers, with frequent flights to meet the demand.