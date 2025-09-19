Punjab holds orientation for GPs, labs on dengue reporting, referrals

LAHORE — The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has conducted a comprehensive orientation session aimed at enhancing dengue case reporting, early diagnosis and efficient referral system to safeguard patients’ well-being.

The session, chaired by Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz, convened family physicians, representatives of prominent private laboratories, officials from the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and members of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG).

Addressing the participants, Dr Saqib Aziz stressed the urgent need to improve the quality and timeliness of general practitioners’ reporting and clinical management of dengue cases. He expressed particular concern that, during the previous season, delayed referrals had resulted in many patients reaching intensive care in critical condition.

He urged GPs to recognise early warning signs and ensure prompt referral and intervention. He reaffirmed the PHC’s dedication to patient safety through early detection, timely reporting and effective management of dengue cases.

Chairperson DEAG Prof Dr Muhammad Khurram provided practical guidance to GPs on early detection, management protocols and referral criteria, utilising real-world case scenarios. He highlighted that delays in patient referral frequently lead to serious complications, underscoring the necessity for ongoing training and heightened vigilance among practitioners.

Director Clinical Governance and Organisational Standards Dr Mushtaq Ahmad reaffirmed PHC’s collaborative role in Punjab’s efforts to control dengue. Additional Director CG&OS and focal person for dengue Dr Farooq Ahmad Adeel presented current data on suspected, probable and confirmed cases, and reiterated the critical importance of timely and accurate reporting via the PITB dashboard.

The PITB representatives demonstrated the functionalities of the GP mobile application and addressed participants’ queries regarding its use. They discussed the technical challenges laboratories face when using the Application Programming Interface (API) system for direct reporting and assured attendees of ongoing technical support.

Participants expressed concerns about the scheduling of training sessions, the unavailability of the mobile application on iPhones, mismatched codes, and data entry challenges. The need for intensified larvicidal measures and surveillance in flood-affected regions was also highlighted. Technical teams of the PITB and private laboratories will continue collaborative meetings to resolve persistent API reporting issues.